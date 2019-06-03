JUST IN
Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of Morarka Finance rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.91% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 65.09% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.170.16 6 0.962.75 -65 OPM %29.4143.75 -56.2586.18 - PBDT0.050.07 -29 0.542.37 -77 PBT0.050.07 -29 0.542.37 -77 NP0.050.04 25 0.472.34 -80

First Published: Mon, June 03 2019. 08:46 IST

