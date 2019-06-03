Morarka Finance standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 0.17 crore

Net profit of rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 79.91% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 65.09% to Rs 0.96 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.170.160.962.7529.4143.7556.2586.180.050.070.542.370.050.070.542.370.050.040.472.34

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)