Morgan Ventures reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.92 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 6066.67% to Rs 1.85 croreNet profit of Morgan Ventures reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 6066.67% to Rs 1.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.850.03 6067 OPM %97.84-2733.33 -PBDT0.92-0.82 LP PBT0.92-0.82 LP NP0.92-0.82 LP
