Business Standard

Morgan Ventures standalone net profit rises 26.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 38.04% to Rs 7.04 crore

Net profit of Morgan Ventures rose 26.78% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.04% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales7.045.10 38 OPM %99.0198.82 -PBDT6.624.11 61 PBT6.624.11 61 NP5.874.63 27

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:41 IST

