Morgan Ventures standalone net profit rises 26.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Morgan Ventures rose 26.78% to Rs 5.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 38.04% to Rs 7.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.7.045.1099.0198.826.624.116.624.115.874.63

