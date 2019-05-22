JUST IN
Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit declines 48.65% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 0.52% to Rs 26.90 crore

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) declined 48.65% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 26.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 10.73% to Rs 15.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 119.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales26.9027.04 -1 119.92104.77 14 OPM %12.1927.44 -16.8621.45 - PBDT4.698.44 -44 26.1725.65 2 PBT3.487.39 -53 21.8621.42 2 NP2.484.83 -49 15.3713.88 11

First Published: Wed, May 22 2019. 15:07 IST

