Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit declines 48.65% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 10.06% in the December 2018 quarter
Black heritage museum, 'crucible of creativity', opens in Dakar
NLC India clocks Q3 net at Rs 329.49 Cr
Coal India Q3 net profit jumps 50 pc to Rs 4,566 cr on higher income
Dabur India's FMCG business up 13 pc backed by 11 pc volume growth
-
Sales decline 0.52% to Rs 26.90 croreNet profit of Morganite Crucible (India) declined 48.65% to Rs 2.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 0.52% to Rs 26.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 27.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 10.73% to Rs 15.37 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.46% to Rs 119.92 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 104.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales26.9027.04 -1 119.92104.77 14 OPM %12.1927.44 -16.8621.45 - PBDT4.698.44 -44 26.1725.65 2 PBT3.487.39 -53 21.8621.42 2 NP2.484.83 -49 15.3713.88 11
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU