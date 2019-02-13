Morganite Crucible (India) standalone net profit rises 10.06% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 17.94% to Rs 31.23 crore

Net profit of Morganite Crucible (India) rose 10.06% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 3.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.94% to Rs 31.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 26.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales31.2326.48 18 OPM %17.3621.71 -PBDT6.256.07 3 PBT5.165.00 3 NP3.613.28 10

