Morning Glory Leasing Finance reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 0.01 croreMorning Glory Leasing Finance reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 and during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.010.01 0 0.060.05 20 OPM %-100.000 -50.0020.00 - PBDT-0.010 0 0.030.01 200 PBT-0.010 0 0.030.01 200 NP00 0 0.030.01 200
