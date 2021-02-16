Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd spurts 0.43%, gains for five straight sessions

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 211.6, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 72.17% in last one year as compared to a 27.11% gain in NIFTY and a 40.82% gain in the Nifty Auto.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 211.6, up 0.43% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.02% on the day, quoting at 15311.95. The Sensex is at 52117.63, down 0.07%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has added around 34.78% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has added around 9.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10956.05, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 252.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 272.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 98 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

