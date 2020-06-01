Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd up for five straight sessions

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is quoting at Rs 97.8, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.02% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% fall in NIFTY and a 22.63% fall in the Nifty Auto.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 97.8, up 2.62% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.2% on the day, quoting at 9886.95. The Sensex is at 33565.8, up 3.52%. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd has added around 27.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is a constituent, has added around 17.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6218.8, up 3.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 116.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 239.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 97.9, up 4.59% on the day. Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd is down 14.02% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% fall in NIFTY and a 22.63% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 41.75 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)