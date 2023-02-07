Motherson Sumi Wiring India standalone net profit declines 30.11% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 16.03% to Rs 1676.57 croreNet profit of Motherson Sumi Wiring India declined 30.11% to Rs 106.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 151.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 16.03% to Rs 1676.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1444.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales1676.571444.92 16 OPM %10.6714.44 -PBDT173.16212.54 -19 PBT141.48200.25 -29 NP106.16151.89 -30
