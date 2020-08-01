JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Covidh Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Motilal Oswal Financial Services standalone net profit rises 42.77% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 53.12% to Rs 419.05 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 42.77% to Rs 90.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 63.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 53.12% to Rs 419.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 273.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales419.05273.68 53 OPM %51.0237.86 -PBDT190.9684.58 126 PBT182.9077.33 137 NP90.0963.10 43

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 01 2020. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU