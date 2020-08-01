Motilal Oswal Financial Services standalone net profit rises 42.77% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 53.12% to Rs 419.05 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 42.77% to Rs 90.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 63.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 53.12% to Rs 419.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 273.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales419.05273.68 53 OPM %51.0237.86 -PBDT190.9684.58 126 PBT182.9077.33 137 NP90.0963.10 43
