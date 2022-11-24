Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit rises 108.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.54% to Rs 92.92 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest rose 108.45% to Rs 43.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.54% to Rs 92.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.92.9256.1387.6389.0450.3324.2350.2724.2343.4420.84

