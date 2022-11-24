JUST IN
Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit rises 108.45% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 65.54% to Rs 92.92 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest rose 108.45% to Rs 43.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 20.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 65.54% to Rs 92.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 56.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales92.9256.13 66 OPM %87.6389.04 -PBDT50.3324.23 108 PBT50.2724.23 107 NP43.4420.84 108

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:33 IST

