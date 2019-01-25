Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 29.32% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 18.68% to Rs 1970.96 croreNet profit of Mphasis rose 29.32% to Rs 277.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 214.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.68% to Rs 1970.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1660.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1970.961660.69 19 OPM %16.7716.51 -PBDT377.74306.63 23 PBT358.13289.07 24 NP277.97214.94 29
