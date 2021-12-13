Mphasis Ltd rises around 3%

Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 3227.5, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 143.23% in last one year as compared to a 28.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.75% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Mphasis Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3227.5, up 2.99% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17420.75. The Sensex is at 58436.96, down 0.59%. Mphasis Ltd has slipped around 5.7% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35939.6, up 0.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.52 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.05 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3235.05, up 2.87% on the day. Mphasis Ltd is up 143.23% in last one year as compared to a 28.49% spurt in NIFTY and a 58.75% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 47.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)