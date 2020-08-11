JUST IN
MPS consolidated net profit declines 9.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.22% to Rs 81.77 crore

Net profit of MPS declined 9.88% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.22% to Rs 81.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 83.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales81.7783.63 -2 OPM %25.3324.36 -PBDT22.7825.52 -11 PBT18.9121.67 -13 NP13.8615.38 -10

