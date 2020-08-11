MPS consolidated net profit declines 9.88% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 2.22% to Rs 81.77 crore

Net profit of MPS declined 9.88% to Rs 13.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 15.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 2.22% to Rs 81.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 83.63 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.81.7783.6325.3324.3622.7825.5218.9121.6713.8615.38

