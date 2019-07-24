JUST IN
MPS consolidated net profit rises 0.65% in the June 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 15.94% to Rs 83.63 crore

Net profit of MPS rose 0.65% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 15.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales rose 15.94% to Rs 83.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 72.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales83.6372.13 16 OPM %24.3626.73 -PBDT25.5223.38 9 PBT21.6721.30 2 NP15.3815.28 1

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:32 IST

