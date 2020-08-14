MRF consolidated net profit declines 95.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.96% to Rs 2460.70 crore

Net profit of MRF declined 95.07% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 273.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.96% to Rs 2460.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4470.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2460.704470.8213.5013.70299.83646.1726.08417.8113.46273.27

