MRF consolidated net profit declines 95.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 44.96% to Rs 2460.70 croreNet profit of MRF declined 95.07% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 273.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.96% to Rs 2460.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4470.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2460.704470.82 -45 OPM %13.5013.70 -PBDT299.83646.17 -54 PBT26.08417.81 -94 NP13.46273.27 -95
