JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Peeti Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

MRF consolidated net profit declines 95.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 44.96% to Rs 2460.70 crore

Net profit of MRF declined 95.07% to Rs 13.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 273.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 44.96% to Rs 2460.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 4470.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2460.704470.82 -45 OPM %13.5013.70 -PBDT299.83646.17 -54 PBT26.08417.81 -94 NP13.46273.27 -95

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 13:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU