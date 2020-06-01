MRF Ltd soars 2.68%, up for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 60700, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.39% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% drop in NIFTY and a 22.63% drop in the Nifty Auto.

MRF Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 60700, up 2.68% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 3.2% on the day, quoting at 9886.95. The Sensex is at 33565.8, up 3.52%. MRF Ltd has risen around 4.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 17.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6218.8, up 3.62% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5929 shares today, compared to the daily average of 8064 shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 60900, up 3.99% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 8.39% in last one year as compared to a 18.21% drop in NIFTY and a 22.63% drop in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 24.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)