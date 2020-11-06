MRF Ltd stays supported

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 68630, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.04% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% jump in NIFTY and a 2.79% jump in the Nifty Auto.

MRF Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 68630, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.94% on the day, quoting at 12233.75. The Sensex is at 41762.42, up 1.02%. MRF Ltd has gained around 13.25% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.95% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7995.5, up 0.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 15275 shares today, compared to the daily average of 27835 shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 69029.6, up 0.47% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 8.04% in last one year as compared to a 1.85% jump in NIFTY and a 2.79% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 25.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)