Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 21.12% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.07% to Rs 347.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 246.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.347.39246.2612.7414.0843.0535.1729.5224.2821.9118.09

