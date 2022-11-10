JUST IN
A-1 Acid consolidated net profit declines 98.55% in the September 2022 quarter
Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.07% to Rs 347.39 crore

Net profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 21.12% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.07% to Rs 347.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 246.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales347.39246.26 41 OPM %12.7414.08 -PBDT43.0535.17 22 PBT29.5224.28 22 NP21.9118.09 21

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 16:39 IST

