Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 21.12% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 41.07% to Rs 347.39 croreNet profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 21.12% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 41.07% to Rs 347.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 246.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales347.39246.26 41 OPM %12.7414.08 -PBDT43.0535.17 22 PBT29.5224.28 22 NP21.9118.09 21
