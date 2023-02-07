Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 79.11% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 39.77% to Rs 367.90 croreNet profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 79.11% to Rs 27.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 39.77% to Rs 367.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 263.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales367.90263.22 40 OPM %13.9312.64 -PBDT50.7332.90 54 PBT36.9920.86 77 NP27.7815.51 79
