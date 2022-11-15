JUST IN
MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.64% to Rs 586.81 crore

Net loss of MSP Steel & Power reported to Rs 58.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 9.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 586.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 571.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales586.81571.74 3 OPM %-5.777.34 -PBDT-48.3623.19 PL PBT-61.949.44 PL NP-58.269.36 PL

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 16:59 IST

