MSP Steel & Power reports consolidated net loss of Rs 58.26 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.64% to Rs 586.81 crore

Net loss of MSP Steel & Power reported to Rs 58.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 9.36 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 2.64% to Rs 586.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 571.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.586.81571.74-5.777.34-48.3623.19-61.949.44-58.269.36

