MSR India standalone net profit declines 40.57% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 18.65% to Rs 59.16 crore

Net profit of MSR India declined 40.57% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 18.65% to Rs 59.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 49.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales59.1649.86 19 OPM %3.035.86 -PBDT1.502.74 -45 PBT0.771.06 -27 NP0.631.06 -41

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:48 IST

