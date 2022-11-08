MSTC consolidated net profit rises 124.98% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Krishana Phoschem standalone net profit rises 124.53% in the March 2022 quarter
Moongipa Securities standalone net profit rises 124.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 124.51% in the June 2022 quarter
Crompton Greaves slides as Q2 PAT declines 27% YoY to Rs 124 cr
Tata Consultancy Services consolidated net profit rises 8.39% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 23.16% to Rs 174.97 croreNet profit of MSTC rose 124.98% to Rs 63.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.16% to Rs 174.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 227.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales174.97227.71 -23 OPM %-8.3220.22 -PBDT79.3850.86 56 PBT74.0045.64 62 NP63.6728.30 125
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU