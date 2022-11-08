MSTC consolidated net profit rises 124.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.16% to Rs 174.97 crore

Net profit of MSTC rose 124.98% to Rs 63.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.16% to Rs 174.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 227.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.174.97227.71-8.3220.2279.3850.8674.0045.6463.6728.30

