MSTC consolidated net profit rises 124.98% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 23.16% to Rs 174.97 crore

Net profit of MSTC rose 124.98% to Rs 63.67 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 28.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 23.16% to Rs 174.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 227.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales174.97227.71 -23 OPM %-8.3220.22 -PBDT79.3850.86 56 PBT74.0045.64 62 NP63.6728.30 125

First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 17:58 IST

