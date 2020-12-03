MT Educare Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Olectra Greentech Ltd, Ganges Securities Ltd, Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd and The Byke Hospitality Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 December 2020.

MT Educare Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 13.94 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13174 shares in the past one month.

Olectra Greentech Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 88.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25043 shares in the past one month.

Ganges Securities Ltd surged 19.00% to Rs 63.25. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2937 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1747 shares in the past one month.

Vinyl Chemicals (I) Ltd rose 18.32% to Rs 129.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10452 shares in the past one month.

The Byke Hospitality Ltd jumped 16.50% to Rs 16.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45625 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17075 shares in the past one month.

