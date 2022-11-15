Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 40.00% to Rs 0.21 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services declined 68.18% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.210.3547.6277.140.100.270.100.270.070.22

