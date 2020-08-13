Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.300.4480.0063.640.250.280.250.280.210.19

