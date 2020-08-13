JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Britannia Industries to consider fund raising
Business Standard

Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.300.44 -32 OPM %80.0063.64 -PBDT0.250.28 -11 PBT0.250.28 -11 NP0.210.19 11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 08:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU