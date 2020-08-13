Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit rises 10.53% in the June 2020 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 31.82% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Mudra Financial Services rose 10.53% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.82% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.300.44 -32 OPM %80.0063.64 -PBDT0.250.28 -11 PBT0.250.28 -11 NP0.210.19 11
