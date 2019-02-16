JUST IN
Mudunuru standalone net profit rises 2133.33% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 72.39% to Rs 1.77 crore

Net profit of Mudunuru rose 2133.33% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 72.39% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.776.41 -72 OPM %39.557.96 -PBDT0.610.36 69 PBT0.410.15 173 NP0.670.03 2133

