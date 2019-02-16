Mudunuru standalone net profit rises 2133.33% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat Natural Resources reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Worldwide Leather Exports reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.87 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Virat Crane Industries standalone net profit declines 1.03% in the December 2018 quarter
Kumar Wire Cloth Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 26300.00% in the December 2018 quarter
IM+ Capitals standalone net profit declines 45.45% in the December 2018 quarter
-
Sales decline 72.39% to Rs 1.77 croreNet profit of Mudunuru rose 2133.33% to Rs 0.67 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 72.39% to Rs 1.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.776.41 -72 OPM %39.557.96 -PBDT0.610.36 69 PBT0.410.15 173 NP0.670.03 2133
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU