Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit declines 63.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.65% to Rs 6.59 croreNet profit of Mufin Green Finance declined 63.60% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.65% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales6.596.01 10 OPM %53.1198.34 -PBDT3.215.90 -46 PBT2.765.90 -53 NP2.025.55 -64
