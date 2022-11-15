Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit declines 63.60% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 9.65% to Rs 6.59 crore

Net profit of Mufin Green Finance declined 63.60% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 9.65% to Rs 6.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 6.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

