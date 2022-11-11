Mukand consolidated net profit declines 86.32% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 22.18% to Rs 1465.10 crore

Net profit of Mukand declined 86.32% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.18% to Rs 1465.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1199.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1465.101199.182.774.5514.5823.792.6012.382.4017.55

