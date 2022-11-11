Mukand consolidated net profit declines 86.32% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 22.18% to Rs 1465.10 croreNet profit of Mukand declined 86.32% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 17.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 22.18% to Rs 1465.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1199.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1465.101199.18 22 OPM %2.774.55 -PBDT14.5823.79 -39 PBT2.6012.38 -79 NP2.4017.55 -86
