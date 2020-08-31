Mukand reports consolidated net loss of Rs 123.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mukand Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 8.07 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Mukand reports consolidated net loss of Rs 83.43 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Mukand Engineers reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.64 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Ashoka Buildcon reports consolidated net loss of Rs 27.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Talbros Engineering reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.94 crore in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 62.98% to Rs 311.91 croreNet Loss of Mukand reported to Rs 123.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 36.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.98% to Rs 311.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 842.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales311.91842.48 -63 OPM %-21.014.55 -PBDT-150.09-30.35 -395 PBT-168.68-48.67 -247 NP-123.94-36.07 -244
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU