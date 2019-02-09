Mukat Pipes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 35.94% to Rs 1.74 croreNet Loss of Mukat Pipes reported to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 35.94% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.741.28 36 OPM %-13.220 -PBDT-0.15-0.03 -400 PBT-0.17-0.06 -183 NP-0.17-0.06 -183
