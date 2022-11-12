JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EUROPE Stocks edge higher
Business Standard

Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 286.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 6.27% to Rs 2.39 crore

Net profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services rose 286.00% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.27% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.392.55 -6 OPM %114.2334.12 -PBDT2.690.75 259 PBT2.650.69 284 NP1.930.50 286

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU