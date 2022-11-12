Mukesh Babu Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 286.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 6.27% to Rs 2.39 croreNet profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services rose 286.00% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 6.27% to Rs 2.39 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2.392.55 -6 OPM %114.2334.12 -PBDT2.690.75 259 PBT2.650.69 284 NP1.930.50 286
