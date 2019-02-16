Mukesh Babu Financial Services standalone net profit declines 34.10% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.92% to Rs 2.74 croreNet profit of Mukesh Babu Financial Services declined 34.10% to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 2.61 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 34.92% to Rs 2.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.744.21 -35 OPM %93.4393.82 -PBDT1.773.75 -53 PBT1.753.73 -53 NP1.722.61 -34
