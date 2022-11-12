Muller & Phipps (India) consolidated net profit declines 95.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 9.52% to Rs 0.95 crore

Net profit of Muller & Phipps (India) declined 95.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 9.52% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.951.05-3.1615.240.010.200.010.200.010.20

