Muller & Phipps (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.68 crore

Net loss of Muller & Phipps (India) reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 84.21% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.21% to Rs 3.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.680.853.623.74-17.65-1.182.769.89-0.0800.360.25-0.0700.350.24-0.0700.350.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)