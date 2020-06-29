Muller & Phipps (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 20.00% to Rs 0.68 croreNet loss of Muller & Phipps (India) reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2020. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 20.00% to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 84.21% to Rs 0.35 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.21% to Rs 3.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.680.85 -20 3.623.74 -3 OPM %-17.65-1.18 -2.769.89 - PBDT-0.080 0 0.360.25 44 PBT-0.070 0 0.350.24 46 NP-0.070 0 0.350.19 84
