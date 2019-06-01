Muller & Phipps (India) reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs 0.85 croreMuller & Phipps (India) reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.11% to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.850.85 0 3.743.14 19 OPM %-1.181.18 -9.890.64 - PBDT00.06 -100 0.25-0.02 LP PBT00.06 -100 0.24-0.03 LP NP00.06 -100 0.19-0.03 LP
