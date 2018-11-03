Muller & Phipps (India) standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 28.40% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of Muller & Phipps (India) rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 28.40% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.040.81 28 OPM %16.3512.35 -PBDT0.120.04 200 PBT0.120.04 200 NP0.120.04 200

