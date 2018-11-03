Muller & Phipps (India) standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the September 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Muller & Phipps (India) standalone net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2018 quarter
Muller & Phipps (India) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2018 quarter
GSS Infotech acquires Nexii Labs Inc, USA
GSS Infotech to acquire Nexii Labs Inc, USA
Corporate Courier & Cargo reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2018 quarter
-
Sales rise 28.40% to Rs 1.04 croreNet profit of Muller & Phipps (India) rose 200.00% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 28.40% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales1.040.81 28 OPM %16.3512.35 -PBDT0.120.04 200 PBT0.120.04 200 NP0.120.04 200
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU