Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 12.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 60.32% to Rs 143.57 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 12.57% to Rs 38.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.32% to Rs 143.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.143.5789.5522.3242.1352.0352.1647.7845.4738.7934.46

