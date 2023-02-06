Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 12.57% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 60.32% to Rs 143.57 croreNet profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 12.57% to Rs 38.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.32% to Rs 143.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales143.5789.55 60 OPM %22.3242.13 -PBDT52.0352.16 0 PBT47.7845.47 5 NP38.7934.46 13
