Multi Commodity Exchange of India consolidated net profit rises 12.57% in the December 2022 quarter

Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 93.02% in the December 2022 quarter
Sales rise 60.32% to Rs 143.57 crore

Net profit of Multi Commodity Exchange of India rose 12.57% to Rs 38.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 34.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 60.32% to Rs 143.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.55 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales143.5789.55 60 OPM %22.3242.13 -PBDT52.0352.16 0 PBT47.7845.47 5 NP38.7934.46 13

First Published: Mon, February 06 2023. 07:35 IST

