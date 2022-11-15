Multiplus Holdings standalone net profit declines 80.87% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 85.02% to Rs 0.37 croreNet profit of Multiplus Holdings declined 80.87% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 85.02% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.372.47 -85 OPM %94.5999.19 -PBDT0.352.45 -86 PBT0.352.45 -86 NP0.351.83 -81
