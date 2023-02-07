Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit declines 10.78% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.63% to Rs 3009.60 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance declined 10.78% to Rs 927.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1039.76 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.63% to Rs 3009.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3155.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3009.603155.7876.2478.061268.771415.181249.191396.98927.711039.76

