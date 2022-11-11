JUST IN
Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit declines 10.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.45% to Rs 2824.85 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance declined 10.99% to Rs 891.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1001.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.45% to Rs 2824.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3052.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales2824.853052.16 -7 OPM %78.8979.68 -PBDT1225.151367.35 -10 PBT1206.771351.52 -11 NP891.861001.96 -11

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 08:31 IST

