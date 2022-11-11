Muthoot Finance consolidated net profit declines 10.99% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.45% to Rs 2824.85 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance declined 10.99% to Rs 891.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1001.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.45% to Rs 2824.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 3052.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.2824.853052.1678.8979.681225.151367.351206.771351.52891.861001.96

