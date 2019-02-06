JUST IN
Business Standard

Muthoot Finance standalone net profit rises 1.37% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.62% to Rs 1716.52 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Finance rose 1.37% to Rs 485.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 478.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.62% to Rs 1716.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1580.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1716.521580.25 9 OPM %80.4976.95 -PBDT793.33754.64 5 PBT782.32743.14 5 NP485.25478.67 1

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 16:32 IST

