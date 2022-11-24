JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

North Eastern Electric Power Corporation consolidated net profit rises 302.65% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 965.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 20.22% to Rs 34.75 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 965.22% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.22% to Rs 34.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales34.7543.56 -20 OPM %40.2643.78 -PBDT3.610.73 395 PBT3.290.33 897 NP2.450.23 965

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 15:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU