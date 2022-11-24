Muthoot Homefin (India) standalone net profit rises 965.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 20.22% to Rs 34.75 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Homefin (India) rose 965.22% to Rs 2.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 20.22% to Rs 34.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 43.56 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.34.7543.5640.2643.783.610.733.290.332.450.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)