Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit declines 18.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.95% to Rs 132.47 croreNet profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers declined 18.68% to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 132.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales132.47105.18 26 OPM %66.5975.68 -PBDT15.2719.69 -22 PBT13.7018.21 -25 NP10.8413.33 -19
