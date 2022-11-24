JUST IN
G R Infraprojects announces completion of road project in Andhra Pradesh
Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit declines 18.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.95% to Rs 132.47 crore

Net profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers declined 18.68% to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 132.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales132.47105.18 26 OPM %66.5975.68 -PBDT15.2719.69 -22 PBT13.7018.21 -25 NP10.8413.33 -19

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Thu, November 24 2022. 15:31 IST

