Muthoottu Mini Financiers standalone net profit declines 18.68% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.95% to Rs 132.47 crore

Net profit of Muthoottu Mini Financiers declined 18.68% to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 13.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.95% to Rs 132.47 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 105.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.132.47105.1866.5975.6815.2719.6913.7018.2110.8413.33

