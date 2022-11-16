My Money Securities standalone net profit declines 16.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.55% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of My Money Securities declined 16.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.55% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

