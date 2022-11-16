JUST IN
My Money Securities standalone net profit declines 16.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 34.55% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of My Money Securities declined 16.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 34.55% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.360.55 -35 OPM %55.5665.45 -PBDT0.220.35 -37 PBT0.210.34 -38 NP0.210.25 -16

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:05 IST

