Mysore Petro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 2.52% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.35% to Rs 0.18 croreNet profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 2.52% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.35% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.181.15 -84 OPM %-338.89-54.78 -PBDT2.191.78 23 PBT2.041.62 26 NP1.551.59 -3
