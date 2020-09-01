JUST IN
Business Standard

Mysore Petro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 2.52% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 84.35% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 2.52% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.35% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.181.15 -84 OPM %-338.89-54.78 -PBDT2.191.78 23 PBT2.041.62 26 NP1.551.59 -3

First Published: Tue, September 01 2020. 09:19 IST

