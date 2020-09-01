Mysore Petro Chemicals consolidated net profit declines 2.52% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 84.35% to Rs 0.18 crore

Net profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 2.52% to Rs 1.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 84.35% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.181.15-338.89-54.782.191.782.041.621.551.59

