Mysore Petro Chemicals standalone net profit declines 24.56% in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Mysore Petro Chemicals standalone net profit rises 51.52% in the September 2018 quarter
One-fourth of pesticide samples in open market sub-standard: Bhartiya Krishak Samaj
Six killed in explosion in petro-chemical factory
Six labourers injured in explosion in petro-chemical factory
Ukraine under threat of 'full-scale war' with Russia: Poroshenko
-
Sales rise 92.53% to Rs 3.35 croreNet profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 24.56% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 92.53% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.351.74 93 OPM %-22.39-25.86 -PBDT0.691.29 -47 PBT0.531.09 -51 NP0.430.57 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU