JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

India's services exports rises 12% in December 2018

Regency Trust reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Mysore Petro Chemicals standalone net profit declines 24.56% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 92.53% to Rs 3.35 crore

Net profit of Mysore Petro Chemicals declined 24.56% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 92.53% to Rs 3.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.351.74 93 OPM %-22.39-25.86 -PBDT0.691.29 -47 PBT0.531.09 -51 NP0.430.57 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 09:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements