N G Industries standalone net profit rises 1182.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 4.89 crore

Net profit of N G Industries rose 1182.50% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.

