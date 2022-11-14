JUST IN
Bharat Forge declines after Q2 PAT slides 14% YoY to Rs 268 cr
N G Industries standalone net profit rises 1182.50% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.68% to Rs 4.89 crore

Net profit of N G Industries rose 1182.50% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 4.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.895.13 -5 OPM %4.099.94 -PBDT5.940.87 583 PBT5.810.72 707 NP5.130.40 1183

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:38 IST

