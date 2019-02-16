N G Industries standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the December 2018 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 0.69% to Rs 4.34 crore

Net profit of N G Industries rose 50.00% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 0.69% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.344.37 -1 OPM %16.5916.48 -PBDT0.730.60 22 PBT0.580.45 29 NP0.420.28 50

First Published: Sat, February 16 2019. 12:48 IST

