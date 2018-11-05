N K Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 1288.63% to Rs 225.93 croreNet Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 1288.63% to Rs 225.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales225.9316.27 1289 OPM %0.138.60 -PBDT0.291.40 -79 PBT-1.39-1.40 1 NP-1.05-1.40 25
