JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Strides Pharma jumps after Bangalore facility clears USFDA inspection
Business Standard

N K Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.05 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 1288.63% to Rs 225.93 crore

Net Loss of N K Industries reported to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. Sales rose 1288.63% to Rs 225.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 16.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales225.9316.27 1289 OPM %0.138.60 -PBDT0.291.40 -79 PBT-1.39-1.40 1 NP-1.05-1.40 25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, November 05 2018. 10:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements